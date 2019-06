10 Reasons To Try Summer's Most Hated Sandal Trend

Suddenly, the flat, rubber, sometimes neon-colored sandals were being spotted everywhere (usually accompanied by a #GanniGirl ). But for those who aren't on board with the return of the flip flop, we've got just the summer sandal for you. Introducing the heeled flip flop, or as we like to call them, adult flip flops. Sure, you'll still make a smacking sound wherever you go, but now, it'll be drowned out by compliments from passersby (maybe). Apparently, even Kendall Jenner's wearing them and to pump her gas of all things.