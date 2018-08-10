While wandering the streets of Denmark's capital between shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week, we were surrounded by stylists, influencers, models and editors, all providing ample sartorial inspiration. Some key takeouts: Pea green will be your new ultra flattering colour of choice, and bias-cut silk is still a reigning favourite.
The most surprising trend to emerge, though? Flip-flops are, apparently, fashion. You read that right – according to the likes of Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars, it's time to put your Birkenstocks in storage and hunt down your old Havaianas.
At first, we were sceptical. We saw an unusual number of men wearing flip-flops to the pub during the World Cup (beer-soaked feet, nice) and we mostly associate the foam sandal with protecting our feet from poolside nasties. But could they work with your wardrobe's best pieces this summer?
As the street style set proved this week, yessiree. Egg yolk yellow flip-flops were coordinated with rainbow-bright sequin bags, neutral-hued pairs were worn to allow outfits to pop, and some women colour drenched from head to toe, starting with their earrings and ending with their foam footwear. Among all those colours and fabrics, the humble flip-flop somehow...works?
Of course, those on the streets outside the shows weren't the first to don the sandal. Back at New York Fashion Week last September, Kendall Jenner hit the runway in black flip-flops at Michael Kors, while Riri debuted a heeled take on the shoe, and Marc Jacobs gave us embellished platform versions.
While we won't be dedicating our entire summer wardrobe to our Havaianas (yellow and blue, bought in Portugal in 2004, still going strong), we will be trying the trend. Our get-up of choice includes a slogan T-shirt, kick flare denim, lots of shell jewellery, and fuchsia flip-flops. There you have it, holiday dressing is wearable back home.
