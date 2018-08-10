The style set descends on Denmark once again for Copenhagen Fashion Week, where we'll be seeing a host of collections for SS19 from our favourite Scandinavian designers.
The most-anticipated shows? Ganni, of course, the brand that's dominated our Instagram feeds for the past few years with floral wrap dresses, cosy rainbow knits and puff-sleeved blouses. By Malene Birger will be presenting its signature grown-up staples – think work-appropriate co-ords, structured blazers and poplin shirts. Cecilie Bahnsen's froufrou dresses and smocks will sate our hunger for hyper femininity, while Saks Potts will have us wrapped up in colour-pop fuzzy coats.
It's not all about the show schedule, though. A flock of influencers and editors – Jeanette Madsen, Emili Sindlev and Stephanie Broek, to name a few – will be gracing the front row, bringing us styling tips in abundance thanks to their enviable sartorial flair.
Click through to see the best looks spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week.