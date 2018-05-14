Everlane just keeps releasing hit after hit. Since August, the ethically-minded brand has launched denim, boots that will make you feel like a boss, wrinkle-resistant blazers, super-soft but inexpensive cashmere, and, most recently, underwear, furthering its ethos to take over your wardrobe — and wallet — bit-by-bit.
On Monday, Everlane added a wrap dress to its range — and we have a feeling it's going to be a sell-out. Available in four styles — the tank mini wrap dress, the tank wrap dress, the short-sleeve mini wrap dress, and the short-sleeve wrap dress — the wraps all feature a tie waist, V neckline, and wrinkle resistant fabric, and retail for just $100.
“I think in the way that people consume most things on the web, they’re consuming them bit by bit, informational piece by informational piece, like reading a news article," Everlane founder Michael Preysman told Refinery29 last September. "It’s not like you look at 30 news articles at once the way a newspaper works; it’s more of a feed, and you can see one piece of content and one piece of information at a time,” he says, comparing this to the way his customers shop. “When you launch everything in a group you kind of make one big bet. We’re doing a lot of smaller bets at once, which has proven to be better for us.”
It doesn’t hurt Everlane also counts Millie Bobby Brown and Meghan Markle as fans — the latter carried the brand's Day Market toast for her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Considering Everlane bills its new dress as “getaway approved” — and considering Markle has a pretty special getaway coming her way — we’re wondering how long we’ll have to wait to see her in the latest launch.
And until then, we'll be buying ours and wearing them to less exotic locations, like our friend's backyard BBQ. Hey, to each their own, right?