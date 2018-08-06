You know those sights, sounds and scents that take you back to your childhood holidays, like the smell of Hawaiian Tropic suncream, or the taste of an ice-cold Orangina? Our jewellery box is starting to do the same. A plethora of brands are creating pieces that could have been lifted straight from the souvenir markets we dragged our parents to in Majorca '02.
Think shell-embellished earrings, chunky rainbow bracelets (of which we always bought two – one for us, one for our BFF), and kitsch plastic rings. These treasures would turn our skin green and fall apart before lunchtime on the first day back at school; now, a slew of new brands are providing serious accessories kudos.
Not convinced? Just look to Instagram for proof: with everyone from Leandra Medine to Blanca Miró donning throwback holiday jewellery, there's something to be said for these tongue-in-cheek sartorial choices. Click through to see the micro trends we're coveting, and the pieces we're wearing right now – whether we're on holiday or not.