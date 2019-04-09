Along with board shorts, Havaianas and boho skirts, most of us denounced the kitten heel circa 2004, banishing it to the back of the wardrobe or nearest charity shop. Whoever said that fashion was cyclical wasn’t joking, because – deep breath – 2019 will be the year we dredge up the aforementioned pieces from the murky waters of the early '00s.
So, to kitten heels. No longer synonymous with dreary office attire, this year it’s all about the pizazz. From gemstones to pastel faux fur via delicate toe loops, Carrie Bradshaw's favourite footwear is infiltrating our summer wardrobes in a plethora of jazzy styles – and we're thrilled.
Christian Dior revamped the miniature heel in checked tartan and a sprinkling of gems for AW19, while over at Burberry, our eyes feasted upon a striking red pair adorned with studs and encrusted with jewels (noticing a theme?). For SS19, Christopher Kane officially walked the kitten heel into 'cool' when he served them up in transparent and leather fabrications.
The best way to embrace the heel? With gumption – they go with everything, are easy to walk (and dance) in, and they’re your new smart-casual weapon. Ahead, we’ve selected a few brands and influencers that deserve an immediate follow for ramping up our kitten heel fever.