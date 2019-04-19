The Sandal Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Sandals are about to get colorful again. Last year, the sandal on everyone’s foot was a sporty and comfortable neutral tone. Ugly sandals got their revenge and made a major comeback. This year the trend is simple and easy: rich colors. Neutrals? Throw. Them. All. Away. Your feet are about to be the magical double rainbow everyone Instagrammed last weekend.
Which hues are officially in style? Pepto Bismol pinks and baby blues that we're already familiar with, but also some new shades of greens and oranges. And the best part is you can pair them with a simple white t-shirt and denim shorts and you’ll stand out without even trying.
Click through for the 7 sandal color trends your feet need this summer.