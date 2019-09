These Teva-Like Sandals Were Everywhere During Copenhagen Fashion Week

Foot paddles, velcro sandies, cutout hiking boots: Whatever you may refer to them as, Teva's have become the ultimate archetype for comfortable sandals . They’re the best thing to happen to extra sweaty toes and footbeds. Originally designed for trekking, they filled the void this year as the summer alternative to the dad sneaker. Designers have released their own interpretations of them, from Chanel's tweed sandals to Suicoke x Cecilie Bahnsen's beaded version. They may not be trail-ready, but at least they're guaranteed to keep your feet blister-free.