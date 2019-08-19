These Teva-Like Sandals Were Everywhere During Copenhagen Fashion Week

Foot paddles, velcro sandies, cutout hiking boots: Whatever you may refer to them as, Teva's have become the ultimate archetype for comfortable sandals. They’re the best thing to happen to extra sweaty toes and footbeds. Originally designed for trekking, they filled the void this year as the summer alternative to the dad sneaker. Designers have released their own interpretations of them, from Chanel's tweed sandals to Suicoke x Cecilie Bahnsen's beaded version. They may not be trail-ready, but at least they're guaranteed to keep your feet blister-free.
The actual Teva brand boasts quite a few collaborations, from Anna Sui to Herschel Supply Co. They're the poster shoe for hypebeasts and actual hikers alike (I can vouch for the trekking part: I did a 10 mile hike in the Hurricane XLT2s). Just the crackle of the velcro strap immediately sparks memories of summer camp bonfires, white water rafting, and that guy in middle school that loved lizards. It's a nostalgia-inducing shoe that has made a major comeback.
But if we haven't yet convinced you of their charm, maybe Copenhagen Fashion Week's top street style stars will. Ahead, do as the Scandis do by shopping 16 of this summer's most comfortable (and stylish) sandals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.