Throughout Fashion Month, we've taken note of the trends making the biggest splash on both the runways and the streets. And the one trend that showed up most is mis-matched shoes. We’re talking: One white, one black; One pink, one red. Feeling sparky, some show-goers even wore two completely different styles (with the same heel height, of course). Others chose pairs that come pre-scrambled (Jacquemus does it best). But with a trend this good, we’re more than willing to splurge a little extra on two separate pairs.
As per usual, it was Phoebe Philo who really got the ball rolling when she sent clashing sandals and boots down the runway during her Spring 2017 show for Céline. Since then, designers and fashion girls alike have fallen in line, rejecting what come naturally to us (i.e. matching shoes) and creating something totally new in the footwear department.
Check out how the masters took Philo's lead and shop our favorite duos in the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.