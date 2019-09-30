Throughout Fashion Month, we've taken note of the trends making the biggest splash on both the runways and the streets. And the one trend that showed up most is mis-matched shoes. We’re talking: One white, one black; One pink, one red. Feeling sparky, some show-goers even wore two completely different styles (with the same heel height, of course). Others chose pairs that come pre-scrambled (Jacquemus does it best). But with a trend this good, we’re more than willing to splurge a little extra on two separate pairs.