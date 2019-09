20 Black Strappy Sandals To Slide Your Feet Into This Spring

What is it that makes this simple style so agreeable? Depending on the heel height, material and overall look, black strappy sandals can do it all — from dressing up a baggy pair of jeans to adding the finishing touch to a formal LBD . And with everyone from The Row and Proenza Schouler to Topshop and Urban Outfitters coming out with their own unique takes on the classic silhouette, there's no excuse not to get your hands on a pair or two of your own.