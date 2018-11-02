The 10 Shoe Trends We're Most Excited About This Fall

Is it just us, or have shoe trends hit a wall over the last couple of seasons? Dad sneakers, kitten heels, chelsea boots. That's not to say we don't love them, but the pairs we fell hard for two years ago have since lost their oomf factor, their je ne sais quoi. Alas, now that fall's fully underway and dozens of boots, loafers, sneakers and mules are arriving by the truckload (cue the onslaught of new arrivals emails!), it seems that maybe, just maybe, brands are finally answering our prayers for original shoe styles that we can rally behind.
Between cowboy boots getting one hell of a makeover and hiking boots steering more towards fashion-forward than mountain must-have, this fall's shoes are sparking a dormant excitement in us again. But our crystal ball doesn't just stop with boots. Mary Janes, mules and of course, sneakers, all make up the 10 fall shoe trends ahead. So while the rest of the future can't be so easily predicted, at least there's comfort in knowing you've got some damn good shoes to fall back on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.