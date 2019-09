The 10 Shoe Trends We're Most Excited About This Fall

Is it just us, or have shoe trends hit a wall over the last couple of seasons? Dad sneakers , kitten heels, chelsea boots . That's not to say we don't love them, but the pairs we fell hard for two years ago have since lost their oomf factor, their je ne sais quoi. Alas, now that fall's fully underway and dozens of boots , loafers, sneakers and mules are arriving by the truckload (cue the onslaught of new arrivals emails!), it seems that maybe, just maybe, brands are finally answering our prayers for original shoe styles that we can rally behind.