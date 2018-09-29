Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Chunky sneaker, dad shoe, grandma style — call it what you will, the divisive, puffy silhouette has been in demand well before Demna's fall '17 sartorial love letter to Bernie Sanders. In a trend-driven cycle where hype begets hype, we embarked on a mission to cut through the madness of it all to get to the bottom of the real need for ugly footwear, which is
fashion comfort. The first step is accepting that, aesthetics of layered bulbous rubber aside, your feet will never be mad at a more cushioned insole.
Hard fact: the 490 five-star reviews of Skechers' Energy sneakers on Jet prove that while the hype on hideous shoes could be considered a fashion farce by some, it's no charade when it comes to the most-loved sneaker styles in the world. Or at least the highest reviewed on the likes of Zappos, Amazon, and all the other go-to review-weighted retail behemoths we've come to rely on.
Since we're here for the goods, wherever they may be served up, we're certainly not batting away any potential top-rated shoe, no matter the brand name or function. So, to please both the trendsetters with a hunger for a high fashion investment and those looking to get a leg up on comfort while it's #trending, we present you with real hype (those that have received high-praise from every average Jane on the internet) versus egregiously good fashion hype (like Balenciaga's new $850 "track" sneaker). Which one would you buy into? Either way, there's no shame in the comfy shoe game.
