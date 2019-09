Since we're here for the goods, wherever they may be served up, we're certainly not batting away any potential top-rated shoe, no matter the brand name or function. So, to please both the trendsetters with a hunger for a high fashion investment and those looking to get a leg up on comfort while it's #trending, we present you with real hype (those that have received high-praise from every average Jane on the internet) versus egregiously good fashion hype (like Balenciaga's new $850 "track" sneaker ). Which one would you buy into? Either way, there's no shame in the comfy shoe game.