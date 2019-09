The Track sneaker "layers high-performance elements of hiking and running gear without becoming self-serious," according to a press release. In other words, the same sneakers you paired with a prairie-style maxi dress for dinner last night can be slipped on eight hours later to hike up Runyon Canyon. But it's not just distance you'll be able to achieve with the fashion-turned-function shoe. The brand goes on the detail the new sneaker's sporty attributes stating it has "blown-out features of typical survivalist equipment — extended tread, overlapping protective panels, fortified sole." When the Apocalypse hits, we'll be packing the Track sneaker with our survival kit.