6 Sneaker Colors You're About To See Everywhere

Once upon a time, shoe color options were limited. Our feet were enrobed in a safe black or brown, and for most, choosing a colorful shoe felt impractical. But as sneaker silhouettes get chunkier , the colors get wilder, and we feel increasingly more excited to lace up something bold and bright. Now, new colorways for popular sneaker designs are released constantly and, before you know it, you own Nike Air Maxes in five different hues. Nobody's judging, though. That's one of the great things about the endless array of options available: You can find a style you love, buy it in multiple colors, and skip the whole dealing-with-drops things.