While we’re used to looking to Instagram to discover the latest thing we absolutely need, we were not at all mentally prepared for seeing the newest Nike Air Max design.
It's the “first ever Air Max sneaker to be designed by the community,” Need Supply Co’s caption reads. “Vintage store owner and lifelong Air Max fan Sean Wotherspoon brought together an Air Max 97 upper and the iconic Air Max 1 midsole and outsole,” the brand further explained. “Like the corduroy Nike hats of the ‘80s that inspired the theme, they are made to wear and designed to fray,” which means we don't have to protect these sneakers like babies because “the more you wear them, the better they get.” Their rainbow color palette of yellow, grey, pink, blue, and purple means they go with literally everything in our closets. Not that we'd need to justify the purchase, but we're just saying they're basically perfect. And if you thought they couldn't get any cooler, the sneakers also boast of an infrared air bubble.
The sneakers made their debut at ComplexCon in Los Angeles last week but beyond that Nike is mum on the details. When pressed for more in the comments, Need Supply Co responded it would have more details to offer on Sunday. Until then, click ahead to feast your eyes on your latest sneaker obsession.