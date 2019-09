It's the “first ever Air Max sneaker to be designed by the community,” Need Supply Co’s caption reads . “Vintage store owner and lifelong Air Max fan Sean Wotherspoon brought together an Air Max 97 upper and the iconic Air Max 1 midsole and outsole,” the brand further explained. “Like the corduroy Nike hats of the ‘80s that inspired the theme, they are made to wear and designed to fray,” which means we don't have to protect these sneakers like babies because “the more you wear them, the better they get.” Their rainbow color palette of yellow, grey, pink, blue, and purple means they go with literally everything in our closets. Not that we'd need to justify the purchase, but we're just saying they're basically perfect. And if you thought they couldn't get any cooler, the sneakers also boast of an infrared air bubble.