Running Sneakers Are The New Chunky Sneakers

The multi-functionality of a sneaker that is built to run thousands of miles reigns supreme over a sneaker that is chunky for the sake of chunkiness. Running shoes are truly built for comfort. They're streamlined and created with technical fabrics to wick sweat and handle all elements. Names for running shoes are always something complicated ("These shoes? They're the Brooks X Superstar Leviosa 569!"), which makes you seem legit, even if you don't use that running app everyone else is always posting about. The colors (especially the reflective ones made for night-runs) also look great paired with your favorite midi dress or patterned pants.