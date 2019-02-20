Your favorite nostalgic sneaker brand just got a whole lot better. The original action shoe label that brought you Avril Lavigne-approved checkerboard slip-ons and Old Skool low-tops just announced the launch of ComfyCush, a collection that combines their most classic silhouette, the Era, with new customer-tested comfort technology.
The Era, which Vans first launched in 1976 after pro skateboarders Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta (subjects of the 2005 film Lords of Dogtown), begged the brand to design a functional skate shoe, hasn’t stopped improving. According to Nathanial Lott, Senior Director of Footwear Design at Vans, the ComfyCush Era is an adaptation of “the evolving needs of [their] customers” and was made entirely "with comfort as the goal”. Each sneaker "employs a one-piece constructed interior including tongue tie-downs for improved fit and feel, added arch support and a co-molded construction of foam and rubber to create the perfect combination of cushion and grip." But you won’t have to sacrifice style for utility.
From high-tops to low-tops, slip-ons to lace-ups, this 38-piece collection has every style you know and love from Vans — but comfier. Ranging from $50 to $75, there’s nothing stopping you from getting your hands (or feet) on a pair of these updated classics. So before your perfect style flies off the shelf, take a look at a few of our favorite ComfyCush Vans ahead.
