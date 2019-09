The Era, which Vans first launched in 1976 after pro skateboarders Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta (subjects of the 2005 film Lords of Dogtown), begged the brand to design a functional skate shoe, hasn’t stopped improving. According to Nathanial Lott, Senior Director of Footwear Design at Vans, the ComfyCush Era is an adaptation of “the evolving needs of [their] customers” and was made entirely "with comfort as the goal”. Each sneaker "employs a one-piece constructed interior including tongue tie-downs for improved fit and feel, added arch support and a co-molded construction of foam and rubber to create the perfect combination of cushion and grip." But you won’t have to sacrifice style for utility.