Featuring an array of clothing and sneakers, the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection acts as an accessible representation of the late artist's works. Utilizing a few of Van Gogh's most recognizable post-impressionist works as prints, Vans has recreated miniature masterpieces you can wear. Among them, Van Gogh's renowned self-portrait (which makes an appearance on a pair of Authentic sneakers) and bomber jackets, backpacks, and hats wrapped in other well-known paintings, like Almond Blossom and Sunflower. But the true standouts? An ode to Van Gogh’s drawing, Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman, featured on an Old Skool silhouette and a Classic Slip-On that features a combination of the artist's Skull study along with "excerpts and illustrations from some of the 700 letters that were sent [from Van Gogh to his brother, Theo]." For fans on the hunt for The Starry Night though, that's the only one they'll find left of the list. The famous painting has been under the ownership of the Museum of Modern Art since 1941.