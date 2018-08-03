Have you ever thought to yourself, "Hey, I really wish I could wear a multi-million dollar piece of art on my feet?" Or, more specifically, a multi-million dollar piece of art by Vincent van Gogh? Well good news, now you can! Vans, the powerhouse sneaker brand behind a multitude of fun collaborations, just dropped its latest line-up in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam and it's selling out, fast.
Featuring an array of clothing and sneakers, the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection acts as an accessible representation of the late artist's works. Utilizing a few of Van Gogh's most recognizable post-impressionist works as prints, Vans has recreated miniature masterpieces you can wear. Among them, Van Gogh's renowned self-portrait (which makes an appearance on a pair of Authentic sneakers) and bomber jackets, backpacks, and hats wrapped in other well-known paintings, like Almond Blossom and Sunflower. But the true standouts? An ode to Van Gogh’s drawing, Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman, featured on an Old Skool silhouette and a Classic Slip-On that features a combination of the artist's Skull study along with "excerpts and illustrations from some of the 700 letters that were sent [from Van Gogh to his brother, Theo]." For fans on the hunt for The Starry Night though, that's the only one they'll find left of the list. The famous painting has been under the ownership of the Museum of Modern Art since 1941.
Van Gogh (and general art) enthusiasts will be happy to know the attention to detail doesn't end there. According to Vans, each sneaker from the collection is finished with "custom footbed art that mimics Van Gogh’s memorable brush strokes." Every piece from the collection will also include a hangtag that highlights historical facts behind each represented piece of art.
The Van Gogh Museum, which lives in Amsterdam, is a space dedicated to the legacy of the Dutch artist. Since its inception, it's sold a variety of products depicting Van Gogh's artwork in order to make "the the life and work of Vincent van Gogh accessible to as many people as possible in order to enrich and inspire them." The Van Gogh Museum will be dedicating the entirety of its profits from this collaboration towards the preservation of Van Gogh’s legacy and his artwork.
The full collection, which is now available at Vans as well as The Van Gogh Museum Shop (with select sneakers available at Opening Ceremony), is well on its way to selling out. But if your size is already off the table, don't feel too deflated just yet. According to a statement on the Van Gogh Museum's site, a relaunch will be headed our way. "Thank you very much for your interest in the exclusive collaboration of Vans and Van Gogh Museum. Unfortunately our stock is almost sold out, our apologies for the inconvenience. Due to high demand, we will organize a re-launch very soon, so please keep an eye on our website." To be added to the notification list for the restock, you can subscribe to the museum's newsletter here. So shop ahead to grab a pair of the mini masterpieces while you still can.