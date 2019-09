The full collection, which is now available at Vans as well as The Van Gogh Museum Shop (with select sneakers available at Opening Ceremony ), is well on its way to selling out. But if your size is already off the table, don't feel too deflated just yet. According to a statement on the Van Gogh Museum's site, a relaunch will be headed our way. "Thank you very much for your interest in the exclusive collaboration of Vans and Van Gogh Museum. Unfortunately our stock is almost sold out, our apologies for the inconvenience. Due to high demand, we will organize a re-launch very soon, so please keep an eye on our website." To be added to the notification list for the restock, you can subscribe to the museum's newsletter here . So shop ahead to grab a pair of the mini masterpieces while you still can.