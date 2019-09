How Vans Became Fashion's Coolest Sneaker

For every Balenciaga stiletto-heeled sock boot that may make an appearance on the streets of New York or Paris, we can’t help but notice the sheer volume of Vans Old Skool sneakers on the feet of the style-minded (even mini fashion icon North West was seen sporting them, complete with an Aaliyah T-shirt ). But how did a 40-year-old pair of $60 kicks find favor in fashion’s inner circle? As Vans senior director of global merchandising Dabney Lee says, “Skate fashion is having a bigger influence on the entire fashion world right now. The Old Skool is one of the first styles that skateboarders and surfboarders embraced back in the ‘60s, so we have authenticity. We all know how important authenticity is right now, so I think it kind of makes sense that people are going to the true source for that trend.” And they're in throngs — in July, Steve Rendle, CEO of Vans’ parent company VF Corp, said that specific shoe became the brand’s number-one classic style.