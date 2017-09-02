That Vans has that nostalgia factor baked into its DNA is something other brands have experienced (see: Adidas with the Stan Smith). But Lee contends Vans isn’t just resting on its past for its present or future, for that matter. “We get lumped in with them, and we think about it a lot, what does our future look like and how do we stand out from the other crowds of nostalgic products,” she says. “But we’re not just one thing, we don’t just have one shoe in the market, the Old Skool will never get too big of a piece of the pie. We have a variety of styles and as a brand, we don’t have a one shoe fits all philosophy. Instead, we strive to enable creative expression through all our products.”