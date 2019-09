Put A Spring In Your Step With These 24 Pairs Of Pastel Sandals

As new arrivals pour into our go-to e-tailers, one thing is glaringly clear: nothing's worth buying unless it comes in pastel. From bubblegum pink wedges to buttery kitten heels, this season’s crop of pastel sandals is lighter and brighter than ever before. And with the likes of Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Rejina Pyo throwing their sandals in the pastel-colored ring, there’s no way we’re letting spring pass us by without snatching up a pair or two of our own. So before your practical brain kicks in and forces you to settle for something more neutral (read: boring), keep the spring momentum alive by checking out the 24 pastel-colored sandals ahead.