It's summertime and the living's easy. So why shouldn't your shoe choice be too? While strappy heels and lace-up sandals always look great, by the time the sun sets, a days worth of grime and sweat buildup doesn't always feel the best. But sacrificing comfort for style is and age old adage. The era of flat sandals equating to plastic pool slides or orthopedic-looking styles are far in our wake. Say hello to the age of the fashionable sandal Slides , sling-backs, and edgy chunky sandals are only a few of the myriad of comfortable options now at our finger tips.