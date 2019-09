'Tis the season for exposing your toes with abandon, so naturally, sandals are reigning supreme. (If you'd rather keep your toes hidden, there's still a few picks here for you as well.) While we're not exactly too surprised by summer's top must-haves, they are a refreshing step away from the flat slides of the past. In line with 2018's most popular handbag and ready-to-wear trends, we're seeing PVC materials and raffia details infiltrating our footwear. And yes, wedges are definitely back (another divisive style, we know). The underlying theme this year, though? Comfortable and summer-vacation-appropriate, yet still dressy enough to pull off at most cocktail-attire weddings.