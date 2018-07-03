Is This The New Gladiator Sandal?

You can likely recall the last time and place you purchased a pair of gladiator sandals. The flat-soled, lace-up, caged-in shoe seemed ubiquitous not too many summers ago (R.I.P. the celebrity obsession with the knee-high version), but aside from the worn-out Valentino Rockstud pair in the back of our closets, the neoclassical silhouette is best left to the sale aisle of DSW. And since we've outgrown the ornate style, there has to be more to life than our standard rubber flip-flops.