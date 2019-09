Is This The New Gladiator Sandal?

A cursory glance at Instagram's Discover page is enough to lead us down a rabbit hole of these lace-up, ankle-tie sandals. Less cagey and more lace-y, the new-wave of lace-up sandals are a lesson in knots and ties in just the right places. To add to it's allure, they're littered across the board from super casual to ready for a night of shimmying. Find yourself a pair for the daytime and a pair for a night out. It's almost summer '18: Give a thumbs down to the utilitarian gladiator sandals of the past and a thumbs up to your new favorite pair of shoes.