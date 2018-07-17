Summer’s unofficial national holiday is officially in full swing. Amazon Prime Day is here and with it, deals that are already blowing our minds (need a KitchenAid for over $100 less than it’s original price?). It’s a day for grabbing all of your essentials and, apart from maybe a bulk pack of Clorox wipes, what’s more essential than stocking up on summer shoes?
With over 100 pages of footwear deals, Amazon isn’t taking our footwear game lightly. From sandals to sneakers, heels to ballet flats, every foot is about to be outfitted in a Prime Deal piece. With prices this low, instead of grabbing your go-to lace-up sneaker or flip-flop, take a walk on the trendier side with one of summer 2018’s most popular styles. Between pool slides and white dad sneakers, it turns out that, alongside tech steals and beauty musts, you can cop some of-the-moment fashion items from the best sales day of the year.
