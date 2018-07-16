These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Luxe Beauty Buys

It's finally here: Amazon Prime Day, the day you've been waiting for since the last Amazon Prime Day.
For the next 36 hours, Prime members can peruse everyone's favorite digital retailer to catch savings on pretty much everything they could possibly need (and just the things they want, too). Most of the major deals align with Amazon's original inventory — tech and electronics, remember? — so if you're in the market for an Echo or a Fire Stick, now is definitely the time to buy. But more than just gadgets your dad would flip for, you'll also find price cuts on the good stuff, like sex toys and no-B.S. peel-off charcoal masks.
The whole sale includes some pretty luxe beauty products, including a volume-boosting hair iron, Clarisonic's best-selling face cleanser, a travel-perfect makeup kit from Tarte, and the power flosser Jonathan Van Ness swears by. So log onto Amazon Prime ASAP, and you can stock up on must-have makeup removers and upgraded hair elastics to arrive at your front door by hump day.