Sometimes, Amazon feels like a magical land where all of your wildest and most bizarre dreams can come true. The power to buy anything with one click is how I once ended up with a five pound bag of sour gummy worms (and you can, too...I'll just leave the link here). My coworkers have made similar strange purchases, like a giant plush corgi and an endless supply of tampons.
With Prime Day 2019 just around the corner, it's time to get primed on what sex toys are worth snapping up this year. But, the problem with Amazon's endless options is that it can be almost impossible to wade through them. The dildos and vibrators category on Amazon, for example, consists of 400 pages, and the Prime homepage
You can thank us later for perusing the Amazon trenches for you, and found some incredible toys all available for lightning-fast Prime shipping. Act now, and you can have these vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, and strap-ons in your hand in two days. A dream come true? We think so.
