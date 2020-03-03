Sometimes, Amazon feels like a magical land where all of your wildest and most bizarre dreams can come true. The power to buy anything with one click is how I once ended up with a 1kg bag of sour gummy worms (and you can, too...I'll just leave the link here). My coworkers have made similar strange purchases, like a giant plush corgi and an endless supply of tampons.
But, Amazon isn't just good for buying things you do and don't need in bulk. It's also essentially an online sex toy shop you never knew existed. But, the problem with Amazon's endless options is that it can be almost impossible to wade through them. The dildos and vibrators category on Amazon, for example, consists of 400 pages.
So, I combed through the Amazon trenches for you, and found some incredible toys all available on Amazon Prime. Act now, and you can have these vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, and strap-ons in your hand in two days. A dream come true? I think so.
