The Sex Toys You Didn't Know You Needed

We're great fans of accessorizing in the bedroom. Au naturel stimulation is wonderful, but sex toys can do things that people just can't. The sex toy industry is now attracting an impressive $15 billion a year in global sales, and with a plethora of clever products at a range of prices on the market, we're spoiled for choice. This also means that smart shopping can be tricky.
To help you cut through the noise, we're curating a roundup of some of our favorite picks. We've got you covered with everything from silky lube that will take both your partnered and solo play to the next level to a bullet that packs a surprising punch. Click through to browse some seriously sexy finds, and check back as we continue to add more. You might discover something you never knew you needed. Happy shopping!
