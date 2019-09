Exclusively launching on Amazon today in honor of the site's Prime Day promotion, this face mask is sure to sell out. It has the unclogging appeal of other black peel-off masks, but this one is virtually painless (seriously, I didn't feel a thing) and contains the beauty industry's darling, charcoal. The magic ingredient is the secret to this mask's success — which alone wasn't enough to pique my interest. But combined with squalane (which improves skin elasticity and helps maintain moisture) and garden cress extract (which aids in hyperpigmentation and delivers a heavy dose of antioxidants), you've got a radical, damage-repairing, skin-softening mask that can help with anything from cystic acne to dull, hangover-induced skin.