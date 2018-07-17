Amazon Prime Day Is Here & These Are The Best Gadget Savings

Hold on to your wallets: Amazon Prime Day (and a half) officially kicks off at 3 p.m. today, July 15, but some of the best deals are already live.
Amazon's deals on all of its devices kick off now: You can save up to 50% on select Alexa-enabled products, which include everything from the second-generation Echo to the fashion-oriented Echo Look. And once 3 p.m. hits, you can expect new deals to drop every five minutes (farewell, Monday productivity). Prime Day is bringing massive savings on other non-Amazon tech, including up to 35% on select laptops, "premium brand" 4K smart TVs for under $500, and up to 40% off smart lighting.
Over a million deals are happening over the course of 36 hours, which seems like a good thing until you stop to consider that's a hell of a lot of products to sort through to find the ones you want. With that in mind, we're pulling together the top gadgets on sale here. Click through to see our picks thus far, and continue to check back through 3 a.m. on July 18, when Prime day comes to an end.