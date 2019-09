Say it together with us — never again! Make it from a.m. to p.m. in one pair of shoes so cute you won't want to take them off, and so comfy that there's no reason to, either. Ahead, check out 20 pairs of sandals featuring thick straps, walkable heights, and no-rub materials that'll make blisters so last year. Even if we haven't tried them, these are the ones we'd be willing to bet won't kill your feet . Click on!