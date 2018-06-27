If you're anything like us, the last few days have been spent frantically planning how you'll blow your hard-earned money on the many Fourth of July sales looming ahead. And the sales this year are no joke, almost everyone is slashing their prices. We're the first to admit we'd dedicate a chunk of time to perusing a good 'ol fashion discount, but even we realize how difficult it is navigate the rough sale waters without missing out on a few true gems.
The secret? It all comes down to narrowing down to a specific sale and dedicating your complete focus to it. Even better — pick a specific categories to peruse at a time. Having a strategic game plan will eliminate the inevitable stress that comes from seeing too many red price tags in a row. In this case, we're breaking down the best discounted summer shoes that Shopbop has to offer. With a big blue banner claiming "up to 70% off", now is the time to act.
Whether you've been on the lookout for mini wedges in highlighter hues or that one perfect pair of minimalist slides to wear all summer, we wouldn't advise a dilly-dally approach. Instead, check out our no-shoe-missed guide to Shopbop's summer sale for a quick and easy shopping experience that's sure to get you the most bang for your buck.