With Independence Day awkwardly falling mid-week this year (goodbye usual long weekend) the previously obvious sale schedules are gearing up to be less predictable and chaotic. So before you pack your bags , take a peak at our complete A-Z guide of the best deals this sale season has to offer. From Zara's massive storewide blowout to 40% off at Ganni, this roundup has just about everything you could ever want for the cash you're willing to spend. But on the off chance you don't see the sale of your dreams, don't lose hope. We'll be updating this list from here until the last firework has burnt out.