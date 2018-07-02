The Fourth of July weekend brings with it more than just cookouts, fireworks, and weekends at a shared beach house you probably spent a chunk of your June paycheck on. In fact, there's one festivity this holiday brings that we appreciate almost as much as, you know, our nation's independence. We're talking the opportunity to save on just about everything.
Holiday sales aren't for the faint of heart. Every year, thousands flock to malls around the country (sometimes at the crack of dawn) just to snatch up some deep discounted summer essentials. Thankfully for us, the same stores we used to have to go full-on doorbuster at have extended their sales to a more friendly format: The internet.
With Independence Day awkwardly falling mid-week this year (goodbye usual long weekend) the previously obvious sale schedules are gearing up to be less predictable and chaotic. So before you pack your bags, take a peak at our complete A-Z guide of the best deals this sale season has to offer. From Zara's massive storewide blowout to 40% off at Ganni, this roundup has just about everything you could ever want for the cash you're willing to spend. But on the off chance you don't see the sale of your dreams, don't lose hope. We'll be updating this list from here until the last firework has burnt out.