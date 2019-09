From luxury fashion houses like Gucci and Céline to the masters of the field like Oliver Peoples and Ray-Ban, there's no shortage of designer sunglasses options you can find at Jet.com . With so many products on the site — from beauty products to home goods — it's easy to scroll past the true deals. To ensure that no designer discount opportunity is missed out on (especially with the fourth of July weekend around the corner), we've rounded up all the best summer sunglasses that Jet.com has to offer. Now what are you waiting for? It's the season of sun so slip into these shades for a little cool down.