With New York's first heat wave already in our wake and many more (unfortunately) ahead of us, it's time than any to address a very important summer essential: sunglasses. We've covered the top eyewear trends of late from super skinny to futuristic to cat-eye. But there's one sector of the sunglass arena that has yet to garner the coverage it deserves. Designer sunglasses, even at a slight discount, are hard to come by. So when we discovered a way to snag a deal on shades from our favorite brands, we couldn't pass on the opportunity to share the news.
From luxury fashion houses like Gucci and Céline to the masters of the field like Oliver Peoples and Ray-Ban, there's no shortage of designer sunglasses options you can find at Jet.com. With so many products on the site — from beauty products to home goods — it's easy to scroll past the true deals. To ensure that no designer discount opportunity is missed out on (especially with the fourth of July weekend around the corner), we've rounded up all the best summer sunglasses that Jet.com has to offer. Now what are you waiting for? It's the season of sun so slip into these shades for a little cool down.