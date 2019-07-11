Some equate the start of summer with the passing of Memorial Day; others know it by the number of fresh cherries populating the produce aisle in the grocery store. But for us, seeing an influx of bright, vibrant lipstick shades does the trick — and this season is no different. Lately, a spectrum of vibrant celebrity looks have us hankering for ultra-saturated shades of bright orange, infrared red, and an unexpectedly-alluring bright violet.
Also ubiquitous right now? Looks from the opposite end of the spectrum, as neutral shades in glossy textures feel fresh with neon and pastel eyeshadows. Whether you opt for standout brights or sheer washes of pink, peach, or beige, the biggest lipstick trends of the summer offer something for everyone. See our favorites, ahead — all of which can be scooped up for less than $10.
