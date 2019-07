Some equate the start of summer with the passing of Memorial Day; others know it by the number of fresh cherries populating the produce aisle in the grocery store. But for us, seeing an influx of bright, vibrant lipstick shades does the trick — and this season is no different. Lately, a spectrum of vibrant celebrity looks have us hankering for ultra-saturated shades of bright orange, infrared red, and an unexpectedly-alluring bright violet