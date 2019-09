The Biggest Makeup Trend At The Oscars Has Us Dreaming Of Spring

Baby blue. Lilac. Fairy-wing pink. These are the colors of Easter eggs, cotton candy and, well, fairy wings, not the hues of A-listers ready to hit the biggest red carpet of the year. Or so we thought, until we saw star after star — including those who never shy away from bold shades, like Lady Gaga and Lucy Boynton — march down the Oscars red carpet wearing faint pastel eyeshadow across their lids.