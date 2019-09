Now, you can obviously wear any lip color you damn well please — everything from mint green to fuchsia is fair game these days. But if you're looking for a tone that will be the most flattering for your complexion, that's where makeup artist Tiffany Patton comes in. Ahead, she brushed, patted, and blotted this summer's most popular lip shades onto six models with different skin tones. Find the one that's closest to you, then start swiping.