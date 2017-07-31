When was the last time you walked into a shoe department, bolted past the designer floral wedges, and squealed over a pair of... tan sandals? Or scanned a nail polish wall and triumphantly held up a sheer, pinky-nude? There's a time and a place for basic — but nothing beats the excitement of bright, bold, unapologetic color. And if you're the kind of person who would probably never drop $800 on bubblegum-pink Louboutins, then lipstick is the way to go.
Now, you can obviously wear any lip color you damn well please — everything from mint green to fuchsia is fair game these days. But if you're looking for a tone that will be the most flattering for your complexion, that's where makeup artist Tiffany Patton comes in. Ahead, she brushed, patted, and blotted this summer's most popular lip shades onto six models with different skin tones. Find the one that's closest to you, then start swiping.