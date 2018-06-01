Here Are The Best Finds From Jet's Summer Home Décor Sale

Just because summer means less time inside and more time outside, doesn't mean you can't still make a few updates to your indoor space. But if you've found yourself budgeting for vacations, rooftop glasses of rosé, and new beach looks, instead of the rug you'd been lusting after all winter long, there's a summertime sale you need to know about.
Now through June 11, hundreds of home décor products are on sale for at least 2o percent off at Jet. The online retail store is offering discounts on everything from rugs to lighting fixtures to throw pillows to clever double-duty storage pieces for small spaces. The best part? All of it gets shipped directly to your door, no furniture lugging required. (Yes, we're talking free shipping and free returns.)
Ahead, find some of our favorite picks from the sale so you can get right back to soaking up that summer sunshine.