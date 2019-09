I'm the type of person who packs five pairs of shoes (at least!) for a three-day trip, travels with all of my jewelry , rather than a small selection, and thinks that bringing just one handbag for an entire vacation is blasphemy. I plan outfits for each day, and then throw in a couple other options "just in case." On more than one occasion, a TSA employee has watched my bag go through security and remarked "Wow, a lot going on in there, huh?" Meanwhile, I'm standing there wondering how I'm the only one whose carry-on is reserved just for accessories.