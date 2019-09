Here's How To Finally Stop Overpacking

But with a full summer of travel potential ahead of us, our need to reel in our overpacking tendencies and keep our carry-on situation in check is more pressing than ever. That's why we're rethinking our vacation-outfit prep strategy starting with the season's most common getaway: the 36-hour weekend escape. Using the most versatile pieces from INC International Concepts' summer delivery, created for Macy's, we mapped out looks that will take you from the check-in desk to happy hour to Sunday brunch and back home again without so much as a rolling suitcase. Scroll ahead to get the full looks with tips that will have you reforming your packing habits in no time.