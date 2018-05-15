Here's How To Finally Stop Overpacking

Check(-In) Point

Unless you're embarking on a cross-country road trip and need comfy stretch leggings to withstand days of driving, plan your travel look with stylish items you can reuse throughout your stay. This candy-striped wrap blouse is a prime example, as it can be styled around a host of different situations, be it casual or dressed up. Here, it's paired with flowy, high-slit trousers that are easy to move in and a chain-mail purse that acts as the ultimate statement accessory — both of which will come in handy later. As for shoes, a neutral, low pump that matches everything in your suitcase will go a long way.