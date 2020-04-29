It's summertime and the living's easy. So why shouldn't your shoe choice be too? While strappy heels and lace-up sandals always look great, by the time the sun sets, a days worth of grime and sweat buildup doesn't always feel the best. But sacrificing comfort for style is and age old adage. The era of flat sandals equating to plastic pool slides or orthopaedic styles are far in our wake. Say hello to the age of the fashionable sandal. Slides, sling-backs, and edgy chunky sandals are only a few of the myriad of comfortable options now at our finger tips.
Though flimsy flip-flops may be an easy go-to, your summer shoe collection deserves so much more. So, ditch the urge for £1 rubber slip-ons and opt for a finishing touch that's more fashion-forward (and one that won't fall apart after a wear or two). Ahead, we've rounded up our selection of the best comfortable sandals for summer. Now, about that pedicure...
