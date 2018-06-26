I'm easily tricked by seemingly "comfortable" shoes; the ones that have a clunky thick sole and lots of straps (+2 points for velcro). They imply there are no pain points, but after a walk down the stairs and out the door, I start to notice the straps brush against my feet in a weird way and the uncomfortable lack of cushioning for my heel. Unfortunately by that point there's already enough wear on the soles that the shoes are rendered un-returnable. Fun. We've all witnessed the scam sandal, the one disguised as being comfortable only to betray you with a thick sole and cushy inserts that, in reality, feel like having a 40 pound weight strapped to each foot. So I set out to find the sandals that are actually worth our time.