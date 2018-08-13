5 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends We Can't Wait To Try

Copenhagen Fashion Week, once a small affair with little international impact, has grown exponentially over the past few seasons. With brands like Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen stocked by online giants MatchesFashion.com, Browns, and Net-A-Porter, and shows garnering the cream of the crop of industry insiders, its fashion influence is now hard to deny.
While the style seen on the streets of Copenhagen didn't disappoint — take note, dig out your Havaianas, and pair with printed dresses — what we're really getting excited about is the pieces we saw in the spring/summer 2019 collections. From the new hue of choice (it's more wearable than you think), to functional fashion made for summers in the wilderness, the micro-trends that came out of the show schedule will have you planning next spring's wardrobe in no time.
Click ahead for the designers, looks, and pieces that stole the show at Copenhagen Fashion Week.