5 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends We Can't Wait To Try

While the style seen on the streets of Copenhagen didn't disappoint — take note, dig out your Havaianas, and pair with printed dresses — what we're really getting excited about is the pieces we saw in the spring/summer 2019 collections. From the new hue of choice (it's more wearable than you think), to functional fashion made for summers in the wilderness, the micro-trends that came out of the show schedule will have you planning next spring's wardrobe in no time.