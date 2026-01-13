ADVERTISEMENT
Get Your Galentine’s Day Outfits & Party Décor With This Urban Outfitters Collab

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated January 13, 2026, 3:18 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Valentine’s Day — and perhaps more exciting for some: Galentine’s gatherings — are just around the corner, and one-stop-shop Urban Outfitters is here to help us celebrate. The Gen Z and Millennial-beloved retailer has teamed up with romantic brand For Love & Lemons on a V-Day-coded collection that’s giving us heart eyes.

Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, the 35-piece collection spans apparel and beauty for the ultimate lovey-dovey season looks, along with home décor for parties with your besties. The coquette-inspired collaboration ranges from just $14 (for small accessories) to $498 (for more luxe styles). Think: everything from feminine slip dresses and dreamy barrettes to whimsical tapered candles.

Ahead, shop the Urban Outfitters x For Love & Lemons collaboration to help refresh your winter wardrobe or decorate the tablescape of your dreams (while supplies last!).
Galentine’s Day Outfits

Whether you’re dressing up for a date, getting comfy for a night in with your best friends, or adding a flirty flair to your winter outfits, this collaboration offers interpretations of For Love & Lemons’ signature slip dresses, lacy lingerie, fanciful prints, and romantic ruffles. We’re especially loving all the polka dots, matching pajama sets, and accessories like silk handkerchiefs.
For Love & Lemons x UO
Ruffle Lace Trim Thong 2-pack
BUY
$50.00
Urban Outfitters
For Love & Lemons x UO
Jackson Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$229.00
Urban Outfitters
For Love & Lemons x UO
Polka Dot Silky Scarf
BUY
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
Galentine’s Day Party Décor

Spruce up your space with heart-, bow-, and strawberry-dotted décor. From pink coupe glasses and ruffle-printed plate sets to polka dotted tablecloths and beaded coasters, this collection has the most whimsical pieces to decorate your table. Plus, the designs are versatile enough to use for a range of dinner parties and birthday parties!
For Love & Lemons x UO
Bow Coupe Glass
BUY
$30.00
Urban Outfitters
For Love & Lemons x UO
Beaded Coaster Set
BUY
$30.00
Urban Outfitters
For Love & Lemons x UO
Heart Taper Candle Set
BUY
$22.00
Urban Outfitters
Galentine’s Day Beauty

Yes, there’s Valentine’s Day-coded beauty items, too! Looking for a new not-so-boring makeup bag or adorable heart-shaped clips? Done. What about a two-in-one mirrored hairbrush and a trendy press-on nail set? You can cart those up, too!
For Love & Lemons x UO
Crease-free Hair Clip Set
BUY
$15.00
Urban Outfitters
Never Have I Ever x For Love & Lemons x UO
Press-on Faux Nail Set
BUY
$22.00
Urban Outfitters
For Love & Lemons x UO
2-in-1 Hair Brush & Mirror
BUY
$25.00
Urban Outfitters
Shop full Urban Outfitters x For Love & Lemons collaboration
