What Happened To NYFW?

And Ford is certainly not the first to skip town in the best interest of his company. For the past few years, big-name brands like Thom Browne and Altuzarra have left New York to show in Europe instead, chasing the promise of bigger sales in Milan and Paris. Buyers have followed suit to keep up with the industry’s top designers, and the empty seats at New York shows are becoming increasingly hard to ignore. This international shift has drawn into question the real purpose and efficacy of NYFW, asking whether or not it can survive in its existing format. The growing desire to conduct business abroad is exactly what earned Ford, who has spent the majority of his career in Paris and London, his position in the CFDA.

