Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Highlights: Models, A Photobooth & $35,000 Kittens

The day we thought would never happen, happened...again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married for the second time on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The couple got their marriage license in September 2018, but held the religious ceremony on September 30 — and went all-out.
Not only was the IRL ceremony incredible, but it was also a social media event — there's a ton of documentation online that we can piece together to see what, exactly, went down at one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year. Even the wedding prep was extravagant, with Justin purchasing himself a gold watch from Jadelle Beverly Hills, as well as a pair of $35,000 part-exotic kittens that, of course, already have their own Instagram.
Let's get into the reception. While the ceremony was kept private, restaurant owner David Grutman did not hold back when it came to sharing the rest of the celebration.
The venue also made things smooth for the celebrity guests by giving them free rein at the spa, pool, and restaurant. However, those didn't make much of an appearance in guest snaps of the celebration. They were more preoccupied with the photo booth, which printed out the black-and-white photos as if they were being sent via iMessage.
Bieber even found time to document the fun, posting these photos on Instagram at *checks watch* 5 a.m.
Hailey Bieber, as well as other guests like Camila Morrone, decided to keep the night private, not posting anything on their Instagram. No doubt more official documentation of the night will hit the internet in due course. Or, what the hell — have a third wedding, and this time make it one we can all attend.
