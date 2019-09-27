Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Has Its First Round Of Drama

You knew Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding wouldn't go down without someone asking to speak to the manager, and unsurprisingly, it's the hotel guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. TMZ reports that the Bieber affair has shut down a number of the venue's most alluring amenities, making them available only to those attending the ceremony. This understandably bothered guests unaffiliated with the wedding who paid to enjoy the hotel and its spa, pool, and restaurant.
The outlet reports that an email was sent to guests on Wednesday night, just a few days before the Monday affair, announcing that those specific parts of the hotel will be unavailable to regular guests for 48 hours — from noon Sunday to noon Tuesday — so the wedding guests can have unlimited access. Apparently, the regular guests are upset at the late notice of the announcement, considering we've known about the South Carolina wedding since the save-the-dates went public late last month. Luckily, affected guests have reportedly been offered refunds, upgrades, and a free meal in another of the hotel's restaurants.
As disruptive as the wedding may be, guests are sitting courtside to one of the most high-profile celebrity ceremonies this year. It's technically the second ceremony for the pair, who obtained their marriage license last September. Having a second wedding has become somewhat of a trend in 2019, with Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also doubling up on the fun. For the guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, however, once is definitely enough.
Refinery29 has reached out to the resort for a comment.
