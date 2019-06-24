Karlie Kloss Had A Second Sunset Wedding In Wyoming This Weekend

Is having two weddings becoming a celebrity trend? If so, already-married Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are on it.
Despite marrying in a small Jewish ceremony in upstate New York eight months ago, Kloss and Kushner just threw a second wedding in Wyoming. Per Page Six, the event included recently-engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Diane von Furstenberg, Mila Kunis, and Dasha Zhukova.
A picture on Kloss' Instagram reveals what looks like her wearing her wedding dress, standing with her hubby.
"My cowboy," Kloss captioned the pic.
While we didn't get any more photos of the actual ceremony, the weekend celebration looked very well themed. Held at the Brush Creek Ranch, the guests wore cowboy attire to party against the gorgeous landscape and watercolor-esque sunset. Kloss even wore denim-on-denim!
"Party on the prairie," Kloss captioned a second Instagram slideshow, featuring some famous faces in cowboy hats. (Peep Bloom's particularly good outfit.) The slideshow also teased some of the weekend activities, such as ATVing, line dancing, and horseback riding.
Alas, it seems not everyone could attend the festivities. Taylor Swift, who is "great friends" with Kloss and once kept a room for the Kode With Klossy founder in her New York City apartment, was noticeably absent. Also absent was Ivanka Trump, who loves to remind the world that yes, Kloss is her sister-in-law. It's always possible that they simply didn't make the photo slideshow, but Trump's last picture was at the White House four days ago. Swift, meanwhile, has been busy promoting the Equality Act and her new album.
Kloss and Kushner aren't the only couple to have two weddings. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are throwing a wedding in France after tying the knot in Las Vegas back in April. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, who are also already hitched, are reportedly doing the same thing, also in France.
